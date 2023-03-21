  • Home Home

Spring cleaning season can be a lot, but this guide shows how you can make hundreds of dollars by tackling your clutter

At The Cool Down, we spend every season finding new ways you can make money, get healthier, or support a good cause, just by cleaning up.

by Dillon Thompson
Spring Cleaning Guide

Photo Credit: iStock

Spring cleaning may feel like a cliché until you start looking around your home — checking out overflowing drawers, dust-collecting furniture, our early-staged-molding showers — and realizing there might be a good reason behind the seasonal purge. 

Although a big, catch-all clean-up session can provide a chance to restart and reset your home, it can still feel overwhelming. 

At The Cool Down, we spend every season finding new ways you can make money, get healthier, or support a good cause, just by cleaning up. 

Below, you’ll find a list of easy ways to scrub, declutter, and reorganize your space, sorted by room and three key benefits. 

  • Profit: Ways to get paid for your old clothes, furniture, and appliances.
  • Declutter: Ways to easily and safely dispose of your unwanted stuff. 
  • Clean Up: Ways to quickly and healthily clean your space.

Closet

Closet Profit

Profit

  • Use GotSneakers to sell your old, worn-in sneakers for cash and keep shoes out of landfills. 
  • ThredUp will send you a free Clean Out Kit for your old clothes, assess their value, and pay you for them.
  • In exchange for your old underwear, Knickey will give you a 15% discount on new items.

Declutter

Closet Declutter
Clean Up, Spring Cleaning Guide

Clean Up

  • If your clothes are in good shape but just a little smelly, use this vodka hack to freshen them up. 
  • If your jewelry is in bad shape, this brilliant hack will get it back to pristine condition using nothing but kitchen items. 
  • Instead of tossing out your shoes, repair them at your local cobbler. (Yes, cobblers are still a thing, and they rock.)

Living Room

Living Room

Profit

  • Use Best Buy’s trade-in calculator to get a quote for your old electronics. Some items can get you over $300 in gift cards. 
  • Sell home goods and furniture easily on Facebook Marketplace. You can make a profit and avoid transporting heavy furniture.
  • Swap your incandescent bulbs for LEDs, which last much longer and can cut your power bill

Declutter

  • For furniture you don’t want to sell, you can get rid of it for free by posting in your local Buy Nothing Facebook group.
  • Donate your unwanted furniture to Habitat for Humanity
  • The Big Brother Big Sister Foundation will come to your home to collect donated items, including books, DVDs, and paintings. 
Living Room
Living Room, Spring Cleaning Guide

Clean Up

  • Use this walnut hack to clean chipped and stained wood furniture — it’ll last longer than you ever imagined. 
  • Use this silly — albeit effective — leaf blower hack to dust off those old, grime-heavy furniture pieces.
  • Dusty ceiling fans are the scariest cleaning jobs in existence, but this hack makes it way faster and less gross.

Kitchen

Kitchen

Profit

  • Sell the cups, plates, and silverware you no longer use to Replacements.com or on Facebook marketplace. 
  • List your appliances on OfferUp, an app that makes it easy to find buyers for your old gadgets.
  • Have a garage sale — and highlight appliances from brands like KitchenAid, which can still sell for hundreds of dollars. 

Declutter

  • Switch to no-waste laundry and dish pods, which come in compact boxes that stack easily, unlike huge plastic detergent jugs. 
  • In select cities, Walmart will come to your home to refill your grocery containers so you don’t have to deal with trash.
  • You can pay Best Buy to haul away your bigger appliances, like refrigerators and dishwashers. 
Kitchen
Kitchen, Spring Cleaning Guide

Clean Up

Bathroom

Bathroom

Profit

  • Install a bidet, which can cost as little as $40 and save you hundreds of dollars on toilet paper
  • Upgrade to a WaterSense showerhead, which optimizes water pressure and can save you around $70 a year.
  • Sell your new or gently used makeup products on GlamBot, which is like Depop for beauty products.

Declutter

  • Select Sephora and Nordstrom locations will recycle old or expired beauty products via drop-off boxes at participating stores. 
  • Send old hairstyling tools to InStyler to recycle all those loose cords and beat-up blowdryers.
  • Switch to bar shampoo and conditioner to cut down on bulky plastic bottles taking up space in your shower.
Bathroom, Spring Cleaning Guide
Bathroom, Spring Cleaning Guide

Clean Up

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

TCD Fast Company
Press Releases

TCD has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Induction stove fast cooking
Shop

Best induction stoves for lightning-fast cooking

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider