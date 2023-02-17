TikToker shares simple trick for making a cheap, easy-to-use shower cleaner with just 2 ingredients: ‘So smart’

Overall, TikTok users were excited about the cleaning hack .

We all have to deal with scummy, limescaled showers and tubs that are simply a result of our regular cleansing and hygiene. This is just one of life’s annoying realities.

But, there’s good news — we don’t actually need shower cleaners (many of which are mediocre at best, anyhow) and can instead eliminate limescale with an incredibly cheap, simple hack.

The scoop

TikTok user Nea Johanna (itsneajohanna) has graciously shared her super-easy cleaning process, captioned “how to remove limescale ecologically with lemon & salt!”

Here are the steps she demos for us:

Slice a lemon in half and add salt on top. Scrub the limescale with the lemon. Rinse off with water. Wipe down with a microfiber cloth.

Then at the end of the video, Nea shows the before and after images. You can see the previously spotted glass is clearer, cleaner, and shinier.

How it’s helping

What’s so awesome about this cleaning hack is the money, time, and supplies you’ll save. First off, you can quit repeatedly spending your hard-earned cash on cleaners — it’s easy and cheap to pick up some lemons, and you likely have salt on hand anyway (which, let’s face it, usually takes a long time to get through).

This means more money in your pocket, more time on your hands, and less stuff taking up space around your home. And, as if these factors weren’t reason enough to switch cleaning methods, doing so will also help to protect the environment and world around you and reduce waste.

What everyone’s saying

TikTok users were excited about the cleaning hack.

“So smart!” comments one.

In translated comments, another user wonders if the method works on tile, which Nea confirms: “Yes, I also wash the tiles in the bathroom like this 🥰 vinegar works too!”

And in response to concern about whether the hack actually works, since the user had ” … tried so many stupid tips, for example vinegar and paper that didn’t work …” Nea reassures, “[Yes]! It depends on how much [lemon] there is … but I think at least the end result is good 🥰 I [add] salt sometimes.”

