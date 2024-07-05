You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.

Gas stoves are popular and traditional, but they might just be on their way out thanks to the rising star of home and commercial kitchens: the induction cooktop. This remarkable technology is an improvement on older stoves in almost every way, from looks to energy efficiency.

Its one drawback has been cost — but now the U.S. government could foot that bill for you.

What rebates are available for induction stoves?

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state — for all kinds of eco-friendly and money-saving home upgrades, including induction stoves. Rewiring America says that the electrification rebates are expected this year or next.

According to the IRA Savings Calculator, households should receive a discount of up to $840 on qualifying electric stoves, per the federal guidelines — more than enough for a single countertop burner or even a larger four-burner unit. And the Department of Energy reports that households in some locations may also be able to get a local rebate.

To find out how much you're eligible for, just fill out the small online questionnaire and get an up-to-date answer in seconds.

If you decide to get a full-fledged, four-zone induction cooktop, the cost before rebates is up to about $2,400 including installation, according to Forbes. The IRA rebate could wipe out more than a third of the price.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why should I get an induction cooktop?

Besides baseline cost, induction stoves beat gas ones in just about every way. They're more efficient, faster, and easier to clean than gas stoves. That increased efficiency will save you money over the lifetime of the appliance, further reducing the cost of ownership.

Plus, gas stoves leak methane, which is dangerous to breathe and bad for the environment. In your home, a gas stove can contribute to asthma risk, and in the wider world, it creates heat-trapping pollution. Induction is easily the winner in terms of human and environmental health.

Where can I get an affordable induction stove?

Portable induction burners from brands like Duxtop are a simple, affordable way to try out induction technology and phase out your polluting gas stove. Walmart offers a range of options for sale.

If you want to try before you buy, you can get a loaner unit from Elephant Energy.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.