TikToker shares incredible hack for getting stains out of wood furniture: ‘My mom would do this’

A viral TikTok is showing everybody how to remove water stains from furniture without using a single cleaning product. It turns out that all you need is a few walnuts.

The tip comes from content creator Christine (@_forthehome), who writes, “Fixed 2 years worth of water stains on my dresser with a walnut…WHAT!?”

The scoop

Christine simply takes a bag of walnuts and vigorously rubs them on top of the water rings until the stains seem to magically disappear. She then puts on an exfoliating glove and goes over the surface with her hand to smooth everything out until it looks good as new.

According to one commenter, this little hack works because “walnut oil cures at room temperature so it’s ideal. The nut also acts as a polisher.” They add that you can also just buy walnut oil.

How it’s helping

Not that we think Christine was about to throw her entire dresser in the trash because of a few water stains, but any time you fix up a worn-out piece of furniture and give it new life, that’s a good thing.

Especially in this era of fast fashion and fast furniture, more and more furniture items are ending up in landfills, which is a waste of materials and space.

In addition, the fact that Christine was able to fix up her dresser without using any sponges, paper towels, or plastic-packaged cleaning products is a win.

What everyone’s saying

The commenters on Christine’s TikTok were in disbelief.

“Whaaaaat?!” writes one commenter. “I’ve been buying those stain pens and the color never matches this good.”

“My mom would do this with our walnut furniture when I was little,” writes another. “I was always amazed watching the scratches disappear.”

A third commenter offers a mild warning: “Water stains usually means it needs a new clear coat. That’s why the oils in the walnuts helped, but it’s temporary!”

Fair enough, but the fun of watching the stains just disappear makes it worth it.

