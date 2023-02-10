Reddit user buys ‘unreal’ $3,000 dining table off Facebook Marketplace — for just $200

“Price aside, this is such a beautiful design!”

A Reddit user saved more than $2,000 on a beautiful, state-of-the-art dining table — and all it took was a little hunting on Facebook Marketplace.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit (which has since been deleted), a user shared their incredible find: a Drexel Heritage “Classic Statement” round dining table, which they claimed they got for just $200. These tables tend to resell for more than $2,800, so this is a once-in-a-lifetime steal.

“Couldn’t have come at a better time,” the user reportedly wrote in their caption. “My wife and I just moved into our first house and need furniture, and I just had my real-life cake day. Will have to find the right chairs and dishware, but we are thrilled with it right now!”

The Sunburst Satinwood Regency Style Dining Table has a 72-inch diameter and a gorgeous lazy Susan with a flowerlike design at its center.

By picking up and reusing used goods — and by selling or stooping your own unwanted possessions — you help protect our planet by preventing perfectly functional products from cluttering the environment in a landfill.

Furniture waste represents a significant source of unnecessary waste. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that in the U.S. alone, more than 9 million tons of furniture end up in landfills per year, or about 80% of the products generated.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit is an online community where frugal and environmentally conscious users congregate to share the deals they find at their local thrift stores and provide hopeful examples of the ways we can save money and protect the planet every day.

Other users expressed their excitement over the deal, calling it “unreal.”

“Price aside this is such a beautiful design!” one commenter said.

“Beautiful I love it,” another commented.

