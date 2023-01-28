TikToker shares unbelievable before-and-after videos after cleaning old ring: ‘It worked perfectly’

If you love wearing silver jewelry, you’ve probably discovered that it can tarnish or darken quite fast when exposed to the elements. You may have invested in a silver polish or cleaner to help keep your jewels shiny and sparkly.

While this may seem perfectly fine, most of these cleaners contain harsh, abrasive chemicals that aren’t good for your skin or the planet.

For those seeking a more natural way to keep their jewelry sparkling, the jewelry brand Flaire & Co. has shared a more eco-friendly solution on TikTok.

One of the brand’s videos explains how “regular cleaning or wear is key to keeping your sterling silver jewelry nice and bright.”

The video shows an example of a “severely tarnished” silver ring with cloudy gemstones that are “a lot darker” after being exposed to the elements. The brand goes on to explain how you can fix this easily and quickly with a simple, natural cleaning hack.

You’ll need:

A mug of hot water A bowl lined with aluminum A bit of dish soap 1 tablespoon of baking soda 1 tablespoon of salt

Pour the ingredients into the bowl, followed by the hot water. Place the jewelry in the bowl for 10 minutes. Then, scrub it with a toothbrush and you’re good to go.

After you’re done cleaning, your aluminum foil can be rinsed off and recycled.

Another great tip from Flaire & Co. is to, “store your sterling silver jewelry in a small, airtight bag and wipe it regularly with a jewelry cloth.”

Commenters loved the simple cleaning technique.

“Thank you!! Now I need to clean my sterling silver,” wrote one user.

“Thank you so much!! I just tried it and it worked perfectly,” said another.

