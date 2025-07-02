Retired woman shares inside look at lifestyle after moving into unconventional tiny home: 'The best decision I've ever made'

At the beginning, she voices something rarely heard during tiny home tours.

Tiny homes are often stunning, innovative, and typically tiny by nature, but one retiree's truly jaw-dropping video tour upended viewers' expectations of tiny living.

Tiny Home Tours (@TinyHomeTours) showcased a surprisingly spacious cottage belonging to a 70-year-old retiree named Laura.

At the beginning, she voices something rarely heard during tiny home tours that sets the tone for the video — she felt that her full-size stove was too large.

"I wish the stove was a little smaller. I'm not complaining, but I only use one burner, so this is nothing but counter space for me," Laura explains, as the camera pans across a kitchen that would be considered decently sized by any standard.

Laura lived with her late husband in what she describes as a "16-room mansion," but her comfort in the smaller space was palpable as the tiny home tour continued.

She briefly considered moving into an apartment, prompting her daughter to suggest an alternative — constructing a tiny home on her property. The pair quickly chose an adorable cottage priced at a reasonable $73,000, which was delivered one week later.

In addition to being more sustainable, tiny home living is typically far more affordable in the long run. Laura's total utility costs amount to under $50 a month, a cost seemingly shared with her daughter's adjacent home.

Broadly, tiny homes are likelier than traditional homes to be powered by solar panels, in part because not all are stationary.

After showing off a bathroom with surprising space and storage, Laura brings the tour to her living room, where she spends much of her time reading and crafting. She reflects on four years of tiny home living and recommends it to others looking to downsize.

Laura acknowledges her daughter's willingness to share her property to facilitate the build. "It's a wonderful thing, it's truly a blessing, and I do have to say it's the greatest blessing I've ever had in my life," she says.

As the tiny home tour draws to a close, Laura again expresses gratitude and excitement about tiny living.

"A tiny home is … the best decision I've ever made," she concludes.

