Couple transforms tiny trailer into dreamy space with full kitchen: 'This can actually be our forever house'

A mortgage-free home seems too good to be true. However, living mortgage-free is the reality for one couple thanks to their unique tiny home on wheels.

Candace and Damian shared their beautiful tiny home with Tiny Home Tours (@TinyHomeTours), showing internet users the endless possibilities of downsizing.

"The big advantage of buying a tiny home on wheels is that it doesn't really matter where it is," said Damian. Candace added that they find different places to park their home via Facebook and connect with local communities. As a result, the couple has the freedom to explore different places whenever they please.

"This can actually be our forever house because we'll never be bored of the environment that we're in," said Damian.

Thanks to the home's open concept design, Candace and Damian have a full kitchen with ample countertop space and cabinet storage. The couple also has a relatively spacious bathroom. In fact, Candace admitted that it is bigger than the en suite bathroom in her previous home.

Living in a tiny house also brings a sense of mental clarity and purpose. As Candace explained, they live with intention since they have to be more mindful and creative with how they utilize their small space. Owning fewer items means the couple isn't weighed down by clutter.

Since they use all the items in their home and don't rely on unnecessary ones, Candace also emphasized that they have a low-waste lifestyle. All of their appliances are energy efficient, which helps minimize their environmental footprint and utility bills.

While living in a tiny home isn't for everyone, downsizing can be a great way to reap some of these benefits. You can save money on your monthly bills by moving to a smaller, more manageable home.

YouTubers were impressed with the smartly designed space and were interested in learning more about the lifestyle.

"The fact that it's portable and they find places to set up to move locations is so cool," commented one user. "The design is lovely, very cozy and relaxing."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.