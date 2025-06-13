Homeowner shares eye-opening tour of 'adorable' tiny home with surprisingly spacious layout: 'This is beautiful'

"This looks so much bigger than 399 square feet!"

While a tiny home might not be a practical option for everyone, depending on their circumstances, it can be an ideal housing solution for some.

Tiny Home Tours (@tinyhometours) recently shared an Instagram video featuring Krystal, who gives a tour of her sunny, 399-square-foot tiny home setup in Florida.

Krystal's tiny home features a screened-in porch with a combined living room and kitchen area that flows into a bathroom with a double sink and stone-tiled shower. Beyond the bathroom is a bedroom, complete with a queen-sized bed and closet, which provides enough space for her clothes.

It's always fascinating to see how people choose to live intentionally with less, and how that lifestyle takes shape in their daily lives. That's what makes tiny home tours so captivating: They invite us to imagine whether our own lives could fit within those same small walls.

Beyond the aesthetics, tiny-home living offers practical benefits. With lower utility bills, reduced property taxes, and minimal maintenance, many owners save significantly each year.

A smaller home often also means fewer belongings to buy and upkeep costs to worry about, which can ease financial pressure and make budgeting more predictable, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

While not everyone can or wants to fully downsize, even small steps toward simpler living can help cut costs. And because tiny homes use less resources than traditional houses, they're also a smart step toward a cleaner, cooler future.

Commenters highlighted how nice Krystal's tiny home is.

One Instagram user stated: "this is beautiful! I love the layout and the floor to ceiling windows."

"This is my favorite of all the ones i've seen. I love the screened porch, and I absolutely love how there's no loft to have to climb into," another commenter wrote.

Another user said: "This looks SO much bigger than 399 square feet! Amazing layout."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.