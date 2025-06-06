Homeowner shares tour after living in tiny home with 'hobbit' features for years: 'Your home looks very cozy and comfortable'

Tiny homes can be an affordable way to put down roots; the lifestyle may not be for everyone, but many folks thrive in these diminutive houses. One such person gave TikTok a tour on their sixth anniversary of ownership.

In the thorough walk-through, Tyler Knapp (@tytycascadia) takes viewers through the entirety of their tiny home, starting from the driveway. They show their woodpile and their cute little porch — featuring a table, bench, and grill — before heading inside.

#tinyhome #tinyhouse ♬ original sound - Tyler Knapp @tytycascadia Today is the 6th anniversary of buying my Tiny Home on wheels. Here is a second video tour I made a few months after buying and moving into it. At that time it was parked at @4wandsfarm outside of Corvallis. I've since moved it to Eugene and now Portland. I've made many upgrades and modifications since this video was taken and will do an updated tour video soon. #tinyhousetour

Once inside, Tyler points out the teeny "hobbit" stove where wood gets burned for heat. Next, we see a small table and couch that make up the living area. There is also a naturalistic ladder leading to a lofted bedroom with a skylight.

In the kitchen, Tyler has mini versions of all the essentials: a stove, fridge, and toaster oven. Finally, we finish in the bathroom, where they have on-demand hot water and a composting toilet. This creator has thrived there over the past six years.

If you are able to secure a small parcel of land, a tiny home can be a shortcut to homeownership. These houses can fit many budgets, and there are luxurious versions. The biggest draw for most people is the environmental benefits. The space is small, so it's easy to heat and cool, drastically trimming energy bills; many tiny homes can be built almost entirely off the grid thanks to water recycling and solar panels.

Solar panels are the ultimate home energy hack, capable of bringing your energy costs down to or near $0.

If you are looking for lower-lift eco-friendly choices, try planting native flora, taking public transit, and growing some of your own food. There is a lot you can do for the planet before going off-grid in a tiny home.

Many folks, however, do aspire to this lifestyle, including many commenters.

"Lovely! I love the tiny house concept! Your home looks very cozy and comfortable," one person wrote.

Someone else shared their desire to follow in Tyler's footsteps, saying: "I would love a tiny home! This is so cozy!"

Another noticed something they would miss, commenting, "I could totally live in a tiny house if it had a bathtub." Tyler responded, saying, "I have a clawfoot tub outside!"

