Tiny home owner shares off-grid experience during two-week blackout: 'A lot of people aren't prepared'

When it comes to the prospect of facing a two-week blackout, many come to the realization of how reliant they are on power. One tiny homeowner, who has a homestead far out in the wilderness, revealed his experience with solar in overcoming a two-week power outage after a storm.

"Day 13 of the power outage, we need more power," the homesteader, who goes by Snowstead (@Snowstead) on YouTube, tells his viewers. Typically, during power outages, the homesteader uses a generator.

"But this extended period of outage has been quite a lot, and I don't want to run the generator and spend a lot of money on gas. So, I decided to go with a creative approach," he explains.

For comparison, he stated that the amount of money spent on gas with solar is just $40 a day. Yet, the generator uses $100 worth of gas, making a significant difference in his power bill.

When researching solar panels to figure out what wattage you can get and for what price, platforms like EnergySage can provide you with a free tool to get energy estimates, find trusted installers, and compare quotes.

While the upfront cost of solar panels can be high, EnergySage helps homeowners take advantage of government incentives like the federal investment tax credit to make solar more affordable. On average, a typical EnergySage shopper saves nearly $10,000 by claiming the ITC.

The transfer to solar also keeps your air clean, as solar is said to cut the amount of planet-warming emissions by up to 98%.

For both your main source of energy and your backup source, solar will allow you to seamlessly maintain power, even without a lot of sun. At the same time, it saves you a great deal of money.

"A lot of people aren't prepared," the homesteader says. "We've seen all of these problems with people stealing generators [and] running out of gas. You realize how much we rely on power. Everything we do relies on power. I'm so glad that I had all these backup systems ready."

Viewers were keen to get a head start on solar energy conversion for their own homes.

"Another great video!" wrote one.

"Everyone i suggested solar to during the outage [said] we dont get enough sun for it to be worth it. i didnt burn 5 gallons while the neighbors burnt that daily," wrote another.

