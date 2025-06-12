Couple shares eye-opening video of 1970s RV transformed into adorable tiny home: 'Love it so much'

Some people love to travel so much that their vehicle is basically their home. Well, as one couple shared on Instagram, an old van can make the perfect tiny abode.

In one Instagram Reel, the couple (@wenttheresawthat) shared their incredible transformation of a vintage RV that cost them only $10,800. They shared a video tour of it in collaboration with Tiny Home Tours (@tinyhometours).

They "took this 1974 vintage RV and transformed it into their home on wheels for under $11k," the caption reads.

The video shows the beautiful restoration of a 1974 Chevy Fleury RV. Inside, the couple created a dining area with cushioned seating, a kitchenette complete with three stoves and a sink, ample storage space, and beautiful leather seating for the driver and passenger seats. There's even space for a cat bed between the seats.

According to a survey by IPX, 70% of Americans believed that it was unrealistic to buy a home in 2024. Non-traditional housing, like this van or a tiny home, is a great way to save money while meeting your needs.

Tiny homes cost about 87% less on average than a typical U.S. home. They are also much more energy efficient because there is less space for HVAC and electrical systems. So, with the initial price and less money spent on utilities, you could be saving a lot of money annually on tiny homes.

Another way to maximize savings in a tiny home is with solar panels. You could be spending $0 on your utility costs by installing solar panels. Check out EnergySage's free guide to help you save thousands on solar panel installation with quotes from local contractors for your tiny home or van.

If you are a big fan of traveling, then turning an RV into a home, like this couple did, could be a great way to live. Of course, it could be more difficult to maintain a steady income while on the move, but some people have found success turning vans into tiny homes. One person turned a Ford Transit into a home for $8k, while another turned an old delivery truck into the ultimate tiny home.

Commenters were amazed at the 1974 Fleury's transition to a tiny home that allows the couple to travel across the country.

"Love it soo much," wrote one commenter. "It's like family."



"Too claustrophobic for me, but it's good for other people," another shared.

