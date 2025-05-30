Family sparks envy with video of tiny home built on shared property: 'That's adorable'

"It amazes me how much people can figure out."

TikToker SkyArtigue (@skyartigue) showed viewers a great way to keep relatives close without taking up too much space during a grand tour of their mother's petite home.

In the video, you see a long path extending from SkyArtigue's back porch, leading to a cute, tiny white house that contains more than one may assume looking from the outside.

As the camera pans inside, you see a fireplace, a living room, a separate bedroom, a full kitchen, a full bathroom with a separate shower and tub, and a washer/dryer. In other words, the abode is an example of how a small living space doesn't mean it'll be incomplete or uncomfortable. There's even a back porch with space for a garden and other landscape work.

As Americans worry about rising costs of living and housing shortages that reached a 3.8 million supply gap, according to Realtor.com, tiny homes like these pose a viable solution. Because they're faster and less expensive to build than traditional homes, they can quickly populate areas with major shortages.

These homes have been used to provide disaster relief, a common issue due to destructive weather patterns from hurricanes to wildfires that have displaced many people.

Your carbon footprint will also decrease since, per AIA Contract Documents, these structures can reduce carbon gases by as much as 72% more than a regular home. The construction process consumes less resources, especially since they're easy to build with local sources that require fewer transport trips.

Their minute size can also lower power needs. Enjoy a more energy-efficient lifestyle with a smaller space that needs less energy to heat or cool itself. Going full solar, which is the ultimate energy hack capable of reducing your energy bill to $0, is easier on a smaller home. You can save up to $10,000 on solar installations by contacting EnergySage — a free service offering quotes from vetted providers.

Some houses are small enough to transport to a new location, making it easier to move to a neighborhood or city if desired. Or you can forever park it on a large landscape and enjoy how less housing footage means more access to vegetation for gardening, native plants, and trees. Doing so can save you more money by providing space to grow your own food.

Other TikTokers loved the tiny home video. One user said: "Omg, that's adorable."

"Why can't we just make a bunch of these for more affordable housing?" one commenter wrote.

"It amazes me how much people can figure out such good storage solutions in a small space," another praised.

