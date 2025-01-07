Homeowners share insights on moving out of traditional housing: 'We will never go back'

"Not many can live this way, though, as many get attached to life's belongings."

Deciding to trade in your digs for a tiny house involves stepping way outside social norms — and that can come with a lot of apprehension and questions. Luckily, there's a vibrant community of tiny house enthusiasts ready to support and guide those curious about embracing the minimal lifestyle.

One curious homeowner recently took to Reddit to explore the pros and cons of tiny house living, asking for insights from those who have downsized to embrace the lifestyle.

"Tiny house living was a fascinating thing I looked into in my 20s, but never pursued," the Redditor wrote. "Has anyone in their mid-thirties or older downsized or moved into a tiny home lifestyle? What was your experience like?"

The post drew responses from a range of tiny house enthusiasts, many highlighting the importance of embracing minimalism as an entry point to tiny house living.

"It's all about your lifestyle choices and minimalism," one 67-year-old tiny house-dweller advised. "We will never go back to living in a large home."

Tiny house living and minimalism go hand in hand, as limited space requires a pared-down approach to belongings. However, minimalism isn't just about decluttering — it's a mindful practice that reduces waste, saves money, and can even improve mental health by simplifying life.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I live in a tiny home…" another commenter wrote of their experience. "Not many can live this way, though, as many get attached to life's belongings. But minimalism should be regarded as a mindset and way of life."

While the lifestyle offers many benefits, such as saving money and reducing environmental impact, aging in a tiny home can pose unique challenges. Commenters noted that common features like lofted beds and compact layouts might become impractical over time.

"I love tiny homes and the coziness of a loft but as I'm getting older, I totally understand why people opt for everything on one level," one commenter wrote.

🗣️ Would you live in a house made of fungus?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I could see how getting in and out of the loft bed as you get older would become a pain in more ways than one," another added.

Despite these challenges, many Redditors lauded the financial and environmental perks of going small. Tiny homes are often more affordable to build and maintain than traditional homes, saving you money both upfront and in the long run. And tiny homes use significantly less energy for heating, cooling, and lighting. Not only will going tiny shrink your monthly utility bills, but it can also benefit the planet by curbing reliance on dirty forms of energy.

Regardless of some challenges in going tiny, commenters didn't express regret about making the life change.

"I'm 40 years old and retired in my tiny seven years ago," one commenter wrote. "Life is good. So, so good."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.