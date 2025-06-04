Proud homeowner shares inside look at stunning tiny home with 'impeccable' design: 'Swoon'

Tiny homes always look fun and cozy, but there's no doubt some are simply a notch above the rest. A recent TikTok from Alexis & Christian | Tiny Homes (@tiny_house_expedition) offers a perfect example.

The post is a tour through a gorgeous tiny home on the Oregon Coast.

"Craftsman tiny house swoon!" the caption reads. "Meet Beth, a semi-retired acupuncturist and owner of a beautiful 250 sqft tiny house with a downstairs bed, built by the incredible folks at Truform Tiny. It's full of impeccable design details and storage for days."

The video follows Beth through her 24-foot-long, eight-foot-wide, 250-square-foot home. While that may not seem like a ton of space, you might be surprised by just how much the home has to offer.

With a washer-dryer combo tucked beneath the stairs; a pocket bathroom door; and clever, economic storage all over, the home makes perfect use of every square inch. Beth is clearly proud of her tiny home and its impeccable design, and she does not miss a thing.

"You're in the kitchen, you're in your hangout space, and in your bedroom, and that's pretty much where you spend most of your time, right?" Beth says. "So that's all I have. That's all I really need."

Tiny homes present a more affordable, more sustainable, more attainable form of homeownership. They require fewer resources, reduce pollution, and need less maintenance. They can also just be beautiful.

These homeowners often add to their sustainable lifestyles with the help of clean energy. Installing solar panels on any home is the ultimate energy hack, because it can bring your energy costs down to at or near $0.

If you're interested in upgrading to solar, EnergySage provides free quote comparisons from vetted local installers. It can help you save up to $10,000 on your solar installation.

Commenters loved Beth's tiny home.

"Wow. Pretty much a 3 bedroom! This is great," one said.

"Perfectly designed. Great use of space. Nothing wasted. Nothing missing," another mentioned.

"I love it! You got all what you need in reach of your hands," someone else wrote.

