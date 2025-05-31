Proud sibling shows off surprisingly roomy interior of their sister's tiny home: 'So cute'

"I love the fact that the loft is actually roomy enough to move around."

This tiny house proves you can live luxuriously in the smallest of spaces.

There's no place like home — or your mini-home at your parents' home. TikTok user Mrnkank (@mrnkank) took a tour of the tiny house they stay in when visiting their parents.

"Here's a tour of my 18-year-old sister's tiny house that I get to stay in when I'm home for the holidays," they said.

The home features a fireplace, pull-down projector screen, plenty of storage, and a little porch. The TikToker's favorite part is the loft, which is "really spacious up here and it fits a king-sized bed."

Tiny home living isn't for everyone, but it boasts a ton of benefits for those who embrace the unique lifestyle.

A tiny home costs "$30,000 to $70,000 on average to build," according to HomeGuide, but you can save money by converting a preexisting home, like a trailer or bus, into a tiny home. A tiny home is hundreds of thousands of dollars cheaper than the median price of a standard home, which is just shy of $400,000, per BankRate.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The average utility payment in a tiny home will be a lot cheaper, too, as heating and cooling a smaller house is a lot less work.

A major con to living in a tiny home is limited storage, but homeowners get creative by utilizing every inch of their space, like underneath beds and staircases. And although tiny home living is usually associated with minimalism, it doesn't have to be. This eclectic tiny trailer, for example, is filled with vintage, steampunk decor.

If tiny trailers and simple sheds aren't for you, don't worry — there are plenty of other home upgrades that'll help lower your utility bills.

To see the biggest difference in your bill, consider switching to solar. Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to save money while reducing your carbon footprint, as it can bring your cost of energy down to or near $0.

If you're interested in the benefits of solar, EnergySage is a great place to start. They offer free resources like installation quotes and savings estimates, so you can find the best system for you and your home and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Commenters on the TikTok video loved how spacious the home felt.

"I love the fact that the loft is actually roomy enough to move around," one commenter wrote.

Another user said that "the house is so cute."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.