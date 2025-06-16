Couple shares inside look at their tiny home built in parents' backyard: 'This is amazing'

"You have everything that you need, living in an amazing setting."

A young couple took viewers on a tour of their tiny home in Washington state.

Maddy and Alec were featured on the TikTok account Tiny House Expedition (@tiny_house_expedition), explaining how splendidly they cooperate with Alec's parents to live on their property.

"We are living in our parents' backyard."

The couple has been living in their small but suitable house for two and a half years. They describe it as "roughly 350 square feet of space."

There's a 50-amp power pole right by the home, water from a hose attached to their parents' home, and a propane tank for heating and cooking.

They've got a kitchen, living room, bedroom loft, work area, bathroom with a shower that's admittedly a little low for Alec, and craft loft.

"The most important thing in the house," according to Maddy, is their dehumidifier. Maddy explains that controlling humidity indoors is "really crucial in small spaces," especially in the Pacific Northwest, where the climate is often rainy and wet.

The couple has storage solutions all throughout the house, using bins, shelves, spaces under furniture, and plenty of hooks — because "you can't have enough hooks," according to Alec.

There's enough space for one of the biggest things in the house — their dog, Lotzie.

As for how the arrangement with Alec's parents works, Maddy says, "We pay utilities, rent, covers what we take from their land."

Alec's parents financed the home for them, and they're paying a five-year mortgage for the house, which cost "like $102,000," Alec says.

"My parents are super awesome," Alec makes sure to say.

This arrangement is a brilliant way to stay physically close to family while maintaining some privacy, too.

Tiny homes are not only clever and cute; they save money. The couple's total expenses come to about $1,200 a month.

On top of that, tiny homes create a cleaner, cooler future because they're so energy efficient — especially if they use solar panels, which reduce energy costs even more.

A company like EnergySage is a great partner in this endeavor, as they'll help a tiny homeowner find vetted local installers.

Commenters adored the couple's abode. Lotzie got a lot of love, too.

"The plus point is having the huge outdoor space," one person wrote.

Another summed up, "This is amazing. You have everything that you need, living in an amazing setting and have a beautiful home, all without a crazy mortgage hanging over you for years."

