Manufacturer unveils affordable tiny home that doesn't sacrifice comfort: 'Beautiful'

There is a large housing shortage in the United States driven by a variety of economic and political factors. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates the country needs around 4.5 million more homes to meet demand.

But one solution to the growing problem is tiny home living. Smaller homes take up less space and are significantly cheaper, addressing a few of the root causes of the issue.

A Latvian company called tinyhouse.lv just introduced a new, affordable model called the Tiny Ada. It is a dual loft model that can easily sleep four people. It is sleek and modern with a split staircase that also serves as the primary storage area in the home. It also features a classic IKEA kitchen. The Tiny Ada is a more stripped-down version than some of tinyhouse.lv's other models, which allows the price to be significantly reduced.

Converting to a tiny home lifestyle comes with a wide range of benefits. First and foremost, it saves you money. Tiny homes are cheaper than regular homes as less material is used to build them and less land is needed. But they also save you money in the long term. Monthly energy and water bills are drastically less than in a more traditional living situation.

The environmental benefits of a minimalist lifestyle are also tremendous. Since tiny homes require much less energy, that means less pollution. Even if the tiny home is powered by dirty fuel such as coal, oil, or gas, the amount used is less, which still means less pollution. And if they are powered by a clean energy alternative like solar, the output of pollution is even less.

Tinyhouse.lv is only one of many innovative companies offering exciting tiny home designs. A company based in Australia called Ridgeline Tiny Homes employs an open floor layout that maximizes natural light. And a Canadian startup called CABN creates prefabricated homes it can deliver anywhere.

