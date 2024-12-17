Retiree skips a massive mortgage by spending golden years in charming tiny home: 'This is a miracle'

"The best part is … just the financial freedom that it gives."

One retired senior citizen recently took viewers on a tour of her new tiny home on wheels in the Incredible Tiny Homes community in Newport, Tennessee.

In a video produced by YouTube channel Tiny House Giant Journey (@TinyHouseGiantJourney), Luanne — along with her adorable dog, Bentley — described the process of getting her customized dream home for just under $79,000.

Luanne described how she had felt the urge to downsize, and how there was a "kind of freedom" to leaving behind her regular-sized house and all of its attendant tasks and responsibilities.

Despite its miniature size, there is plenty of room for Luanne, Bentley, and guests. "We can actually fit 10 people in here for a dinner party," she said, adding, "The community is such a huge part of being here. I've made some wonderful friends."

Many of the people who live in tiny homes have echoed some of the positive aspects that Luanne shared, such as the freedom and mental clarity they say comes with a more minimalist lifestyle. While much of our culture is geared toward striving for the biggest, most expensive version of everything, tiny-home dwellers can tell you the key to happiness is having only what you need — not everything that catches your eye.

There is also an environmental benefit to paring down your possessions and the size of your living space. Tiny homes, naturally, consume less energy and resources than larger houses.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

And, of course, it's a lot cheaper overall.

"The best part is … just the financial freedom that it gives. My house is paid for. It's kind of incredible," Luanne concluded. "This is a miracle. I can't believe this has happened."

Many of the YouTube channel's viewers were inspired by Luanne's story.

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"It is a blessing to see how Luanne is able to afford to live comfortably, after a lifetime of working. Beautifully organized & decorated. Hats off to Incredible Tiny Homes, Newport, TN!" wrote one.

"I absolutely love everything about this house. I love the way Luanne set up the bookshelves throughout the house, Bentley is adorable!" wrote another.

"This just looks perfect. I wish we had tiny communities like this in the UK. I wish you a long and happy retirement in your lovely home," a third chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





