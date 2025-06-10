  • Home Home

Proud tiny homeowner shares how they fit surprising amenities into small space: 'Love the layout'

by Rachel Rear
Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker Living the Tiny Dream (@livingthetinydream) shared a dream of a tiny home, taking viewers on a tour of every charming corner.

The video opens with text saying the home is only 350 square feet.

First, there's a living room, an office area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a washer and dryer. There's a bathroom with pocket doors and a full-size shower and, up a few stairs, a small bedroom with a queen-sized bed. 

There are also two lofts, one that's split by a partition and has children's beds on either side and another for a play or guest area.

Everything has its place, storage is tucked away in creative locations, and the layout is ingenious.

But tiny homes are smart in more ways than just how they use space. 

Tiny home owners spend much less on utilities because there's so much less space to heat and cool. This also makes them much more energy-efficient.

The home construction company Wind River Built wrote: "Moreover, homeowners of tiny houses can implement eco-friendly technologies like solar panels or other renewable energy sources, rainwater harvesting systems, and energy-efficient appliances to minimize their environmental impact further."

Add to that the extra funds that could be saved by installing solar panels and using a company like EnergySage to help you find the best local quotes, and tiny homes start to make a lot of financial and environmental sense.

While tiny home living isn't everyone's tiny cup of tea, many people find joy living in these imaginative, useful, and sometimes absolutely magical little places.

Commenters adored the minuscule house. 

"I love this tiny home," wrote one.

"Love the layout," said another.

Someone else wrote: "Sooo adorable and inspiring."

And another commented: "Congratulations to all of y'all. Smart move."

