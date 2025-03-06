Influencer shares easy method to deal with tough-to-clean kitchen item: 'I was just wondering how to do this'

A cast iron pan is a kitchen staple for many, but if it's not properly cared for, it can become rusty and unusable. Fortunately, one cleaning expert shared an easy, affordable, and natural cleaning hack for even the most stubborn cast iron.

The scoop

"In the spirit of taking care of our stuff to make it last as long as possible, today I am cleaning and seasoning my cast iron skillet," sustainability enthusiast Lauren (@relauren) shared in a video.

First, she explained, "I started by making a paste with baking soda and water and then just scrubbed it over the whole thing."

In the video, she follows the scrub with a vinegar rinse, pausing to show how the chemicals reacted and formed bubbles all over the pan.

"This reminds me of my science project in like fifth grade," she said.

Next, we see her drying the pan in the sun before seasoning it. Seasoning a cast iron pan is key to maintaining its longevity, and it's done by heating oil into the pan's surface in order to create a natural non-stick coating.

"When taken care of, a cast iron can last over 100 years," Lauren enthused. "We don't need fancy new pots and pans."

How it's helping

A high-quality cast iron is an investment, and properly caring for one will extend its life and get you the most value for your purchase. Lauren shared in the comments that her own mother has been using one for decades.

If you buy a used cast iron for a low price at a thrift shop or from an online secondhand marketplace, you don't have to worry about finding one in perfect shape — you can simply revive it. Not only does that save money, it keeps a usable pan out of the landfill, where it would contribute to what scientists call a "garbage lasagna" of noxious, planet-polluting gases and chemicals.

Maintaining cast iron pans with natural, food-based products is also healthier for the cooking you will do with them. Cleaning products that contain potentially harmful chemicals can often leave residue and contaminants behind, which is one reason that more people have been turning to natural cleaners instead.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were eager to try out the method. "Love this! Cast iron care is so important for longevity and sustainability," one emphasized.

"I was just wondering how to do this to my pan," another said. "Thanks!"

A commenter echoed, "Just woke up and you inspired me to do mine this morning!"

Another viewer shared one of the benefits of long-term care: "Our little sesame-seed-toasting pan (also the single-fried-egg pan) was my grandmother's — probably from 1925 or so!" they wrote.

Once you've cleaned your cast iron, try out some other natural cleaning kitchen hacks, like using lemon and salt to revive an old cutting board or scrub a steel sink, clearing limescale from a kettle using lemon and vinegar, or getting an oven squeaky clean using only water and baking soda.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



