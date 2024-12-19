Cleaning expert reveals 'quick and easy' way to make kitchen sinks shine like new: 'Can do this with items I already have'

If you're looking to make your kitchen sink shine a little brighter this holiday season, one TikToker has the solution for you — and all you need is two ingredients.

The scoop

Teresa the Cleaner (@teresathecleaner) takes you step by step through the process on her video. Grab a lemon and some salt to follow along.

Teresa's "quick and easy" lemon and salt scrub starts with cutting a whole lemon in half. Sprinkle a generous amount of salt over the cut sides of the lemon. Then use the salted lemon to scrub your sink to get rid of stains and grime.

Squeeze the lemon for some extra juice. When you're done, rinse the sink thoroughly with water. Wipe it down with a clean cloth. If you want some extra shine, put a touch of olive oil on your damp cloth and wipe the sink again.

How it's working

This homemade scrub is a great natural cleaner that smells delicious and costs very little money. In fact, you probably already have these ingredients at home.

Lemons are an amazing ingredient for natural cleaners. Citric acid is antiseptic and has antibacterial properties that make it a powerful cleaning agent. You can save used lemon peels in a jar, top them with vinegar, and store it for a month to make your very own household cleaning solution. You can boil lemon, vinegar, and cinnamon sticks together for homemade floor disinfectant.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

On top of savings, natural cleaning products aren't saturated with toxic chemicals such as bleach, chlorine, or ammonia that are used in popular store products such as Windex and Clorox. They are safer and equally effective, if not more so. Using what you already have at home also reduces plastic use, which is good news for everybody.

National Geographic put together a list of the best natural cleaning products for your home, even taking into consideration packaging to minimize plastic waste.

What people are saying

The salt and lemon scrub was a much appreciated hack.

🗣️ What motivates you to wash your clothes in cold water?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Thanks for the tip," one commenter said.

"It's so nice to see that I can do this with items I already have," another TikToker wrote.

"So easy!" someone else exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



