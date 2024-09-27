Cleaning expert shares how to easily extend the life of your pillows with simple method: 'Definitely doing this ASAP'

Here's a simple cleaning trick that'll make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud every night. Ever wonder why your pillows don't feel as comfy as they used to? It might be time to give them some TLC.

The scoop

Home maintenance influencer Kyshawn (@weeklyhomecheck) shared an easy method for refreshing pillows and keeping them in top shape. The process is straightforward, but there are a few key steps to remember.

Week 8: Wash Your Pillows Always check the tag on your pillow for specific washing instructions. Memory foam and latex pillows cannot be put in the washing machine. Don't forget to wash your pillowcase at least once a week. They can be full of sweat, oil and bacteria, which can cause skin issues.

"Let's show some love to our pillows," Kyshawn says in the video. He emphasizes checking care tags first, as some pillows require special handling.

For machine-washable pillows, toss them in with pillow covers. Always wash two at a time to keep your machine balanced. If you're short a pillow, a towel or blanket works, too.

Here's the cleaning potion: Add a cup of vinegar to the fabric softener dispenser, a dash of mild detergent to the water, and a half-cup of baking soda. This combo tackles tough stains and neutralizes odors without harsh chemicals.

Wash on gentle with an extra rinse, then squeeze out excess water. Dry on low heat with tennis or wool balls to keep them fluffy.

For memory foam pillows, spot-clean with mild detergent and air-dry.

How it's helping

Maintaining your pillows extends their life and saves money. Plus, using everyday household items like vinegar and baking soda removes the need for store-bought cleaners, reducing plastic waste and saving cash.

In fact, if you're interested in keeping your wallet heavy and keeping chemicals out of your home, most cleaners you can find on store shelves have easy recipes for dupes. Try using toothpaste to clean marker off your walls or hitting your smelly garbage can with white vinegar and dish soap, for example.

Regular pillow maintenance also promotes better sleep hygiene. Clean pillows mean less bacteria, oils, and allergens near your face, which can lead to clearer skin and easier breathing.

What everyone's saying

Folks love this simple yet effective cleaning method.

One user commented: "Holy cow! You find all the stuff I don't clean."

Another chimed in with: "Great tips! Especially about separating the vinegar and baking soda."

Some viewers shared their pillow care routines. "Definitely doing this ASAP! Also, my oily skin is very acne-prone so I just keep a stack of cheap pillowcases by the bed and swap them every day, that way I'm always sleeping on a clean one," one user wrote.

