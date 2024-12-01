Homeowner shares game-changing cleaning system using just two ingredients — here's everything you need to know

It's annoying to have endless bottles of creams, sprays, and pastes in your home, especially if you have minimal space to keep them.

Being informed about the ingredients found in the products you use is not a bad thing, as they could contain harmful chemicals that can not only be detrimental to personal health but to the health of the planet as well.

When it comes to cleaning, it's also annoying to have endless bottles of creams, sprays, and pastes in your home, especially if you have minimal space to keep them.

For both issues, it makes sense to have just a few natural cleaning products to hand that can cover multiple bases. One Redditor does the same, but they took to the social media platform to seek out additional advice.

"For those of you who only use DrBronner and vinegar for cleaning, which dilutions do you make?" they asked the r/Minimalism community.

They noted that they use a pump bottle containing 100% Dr. Bronner's organic soap for sink dishwashing, laundry, and floor mopping; a spray bottle with 25% Dr. Bronner's for kitchen surface, furniture, and window cleaning; and a spray bottle with 5% vinegar for bathroom cleaning. In addition, they use a pumice stone to remove bathroom grime.

Community members were generous with their tips, with one user simply saying they use 100% vinegar for pretty much every cleaning task.

According to Healthline, vinegar is a "powerful multipurpose cleaner" that is nontoxic and eco-friendly.

"The acidic nature of vinegar is so powerful it can dissolve mineral deposit, dirt, grease, and grime," the publication pointed out. "It's also strong enough to kill bacteria."

One TikToker, for example, detailed how they keep squeezed lemons in a jar, fill the container with distilled white vinegar, and leave it for a few weeks before using it as a multipurpose cleaning spray. The lemons also have antibacterial properties and add a pleasant aroma to the mixture.

Another Redditor added baking soda to the list of natural cleaning products, saying they use it for scrubbing bathroom fixtures and fittings.

As Good Housekeeping detailed, this natural solution can be used for eliminating odors from the fridge, cleaning stained plastic containers, and deodorizing the dishwasher.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, some cleaning products contain hazardous ingredients that can cause eye and skin irritation. When they are washed down the drain, they can also harm aquatic populations.

"Ingredients containing phosphorus or nitrogen can contribute to nutrient-loading in water bodies, leading to adverse effects on water quality," the EPA said, with nitrogen being one of the main reasons for the formation of harmful algal blooms.

Meanwhile, volatile organic compounds in cleaning products can reduce indoor air quality and contribute to smog formation outdoors.

Using natural solutions will save you money, free up space in your cupboards, cut your plastic container consumption, reduce your negative environmental impact, and keep your home clean and fresh.

