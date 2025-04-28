Startup launches revolutionary new way for homeowners to maintain power during outages: 'Keeps those appliances running'

The next time there's a power outage in your neighborhood, what if you didn't have to worry about spoiled food in the fridge or finding a way to charge your phone?

Whole-home generators are the standard solution, but they can be expensive and often run on fossil fuels. That's why startups like Pila Energy have designed a better alternative: "plug-and-power" batteries that provide backup energy to specific appliances in your home, depending on what your personal needs are.

The Cool Down caught up with Pila's founder, Cole Ashman — an engineer who worked on Tesla's Powerwall and SPAN's Smart Electrical Panel before this — to learn what makes these batteries such a simple, money-saving upgrade for homeowners and renters alike.

⚡ How does the Pila battery work?

When Pila says "plug-and-power," the team means it: There's no special permitting or installation. "Just take [the battery] out of the box, plug it into a regular wall outlet, and it starts storing energy from your home — whether that's from solar panels or from the grid," Ashman told us.

"From there, you plug your essential devices, like your fridge, Wi-Fi router, or lights, into Pila's built-in outlets and high-power USB ports. During a power outage, Pila keeps those appliances running."

The batteries are about the size of a DVD player (remember those?), they come in four different colors, and they're entirely modular, so if you want to add more power to other rooms, they'll connect automatically and "work together to manage energy across your home," Ashman said.

🔋 How long do the batteries last?

Ashman told us the Pila battery stores up to 1.6 kWh (with an expansion pack topping out at 3.2 kWh per room) — which translates to running a fridge for 32 hours (double that for the expansion option).

He added that "lower-power essentials like Wi-Fi, lights, and laptops can run for several days. And for true off-grid resilience, Pila works with plug-in solar panels — so as long as there's sun, you can recharge daily and maintain backup power indefinitely."

Pila also reports users can run other appliances like an air purifier for 40 hours on a single battery, a sump pump for 12 hours, and a fish tank for 79 hours.

💸 Total cost and immediate savings

Customers who make an early access reservation for $99 lock in the full discounted launch price of $999 when deliveries begin later in 2025. Customers who purchase two or more Pila batteries or one battery plus the expansion pack are eligible for the 30% federal tax credit.

In return, Pila users can stay comfortable when the power goes out and save money upfront by no longer having to deal with outage-related expenses (like replacing all the food that's gone bad in the fridge).

Beyond that, Pila has the unique capability to optimize your home's energy usage. For example, Ashman explained that if your utility provider offers time-of-use rates (where the cost of electricity varies depending on the time of day), the Pila battery "charges when electricity rates are low and uses that stored energy during expensive peak hours."

Similarly, for users with solar panels, "Pila stores your excess daytime energy for use at night, [and] for customers who enroll in Demand Response or Virtual Power Plant programs through their energy provider, there's even more opportunity for Pila to contribute to bill savings quietly in the background."

🙋 How 'smart' are we talking?

Typical generators have an on button and an off button. "What really sets Pila apart is its appliance-level data," Ashman said. "It gives you a granular view of your home's energy usage, helping you spot trends, identify inefficiencies, and make smarter energy decisions over time."

Plus, with the Pila app, users can get instant outage notifications and see exactly how much backup time they have available.

