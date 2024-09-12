Shopper sparks envy after sharing photo of high-end cleaning appliance with 'unbelievable' price tag found at thrift store: 'Amazing find'

"I have been hoping to find a miele for a couple years now."

This Redditor's carpet has never been cleaner, and it's all thanks to this thrift store find.

The subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls is filled with success stories: a vintage Coach purse for just $7, a brand new record player for a fraction of the price, and this lucky Redditor, who found a Miele vacuum for only ten bucks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I saw yesterday someone got one for $50," they wrote. "I found one today for $10."

Miele vacuums are expensive, and for good reason. They're known for their durability and performance, and these appliances can last a lifetime.



This specific vacuum — the Miele Dynamic U1 — routinely sells for several hundreds of dollars in used condition. The Redditor believes the vacuum may be brand new, saying it "works perfect. New bag and filter look like it was Mabye [sic] never used. This [vacuum] is 1199 new."

A $1,200 vacuum for just $10 — this deal is a steal.

These savings aren't uncommon, and you can cash in on them, too. According to CouponFollow, "On average, people save $146.70 a month by shopping at thrift stores. That's $1,760.40 in savings every year."

While saving money is the number one reason people thrift, per CouponFollow, sustainability isn't far behind. Thrift shopping prevents perfectly good items, like clothes, appliances, decor, and furniture, from entering the landfill, where they'd sit for hundreds or thousands of years. Thrifting is especially effective for clothing, as fast fashion and shifting trends result in more clothes being produced, but we're wearing them even less.

Save your money — and the planet, while you're at it. Check out our guide to shopping at thrift stores.

Commenters were thrilled for the Redditor.

One Redditor said the purchase was "Unbelievable! Great find!"

"Amazing find," another user commented. "My Miele was $400 new 15 years ago."

For another user, the hunt is still on: "I have been hoping to find a miele for a couple years now."

