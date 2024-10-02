  • Home Home

Cleaning expert shares simple hack using 3 common household ingredients to clean oven: 'I'm definitely trying this'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: Instagram

Cleaning the oven is a task that often goes overlooked or willfully ignored. Some ovens have cleaning settings, but many appliance techs warn against its use. Cleaning experts online have shown some easy and affordable ways to take care of your baked-on messes.  

The scoop

S&T Inc. (@sandtproducts) is a brand sharing its products and cleaning tips on Instagram. In one clip, they showed followers a simple way to clean the oven using just a few ingredients you likely already have on hand. 

Start by cutting up three to four lemons, placing them in an oven-safe dish, and adding just enough water to cover the lemons. Set your oven to 350 degrees and once it has preheated, put your tray of lemons in for 20 minutes. Let the oven cool for at least 15 minutes before moving on to the next step. The water and lemons should loosen up any stuck-on food and grease in your oven. 

Once your oven has cooled, use the warm lemon water and some baking soda to give everything a scrub. Finally, rinse and dry, and your appliance will be back in tip-top shape, ready to cook your favorite recipe. 

How it's working

Cleaning tips like this are sure to save you money from buying specialized cleaning products. Ingredients like baking soda and lemons are cheap and often already on hand; plus, they don't come in plastic containers. Using ingredients like these can save you close to $100 a year

Lemon juice can help clean your home because of its acidic nature that can cut through things like grease and oil. Baking soda, on the other hand, has a basic pH level that gives its cleaning powers. If you recall from school, mixing an acid and a ball together can create a fizzy reaction like in a volcano demonstration. Cornell Extension shares these ingredients among several others that you can use at home to clean almost anything. 

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

What people are saying

Cleaning fans were excited to try this hack.

"Tried this and was actually able to get the gunk off the oven window and I wasn't gagging on fumes. Definitely worth taking the time to do," wrote one commenter. 

Another said: "I'm definitely trying this!"

Someone else added: "Bet you this smells wonderful also."

