Woman shares recipe for your new favorite budget-friendly cleaning spray: 'This is very handy'

Living a sustainable life starts with building small habits every day, such as repurposing food scraps into a multipurpose cleaner to eliminate waste.

Sneha Singhi Upadhaya (@snehasinghi1), a chef and social media content creator, shared a cleaning hack on Instagram that does double duty using leftover oranges.

"With so many orange peels left at my house this season, I made a very effective and amazing cleaning spray with it," she said in the video.

Sneha showed herself chopping up the peels and adding them to soak in a jar with white vinegar for a few weeks.

"After two weeks, you'll see just how amazing it smells, and it's all ready to go," she added, explaining that the solution can be drained and transferred into any spray bottle.

"With natural ingredients & no harmful chemicals, this is very handy & can clean a variety of surfaces that include countertops, glasses, mirrors, kitchen taps & even wood," Sneha said in the video's caption.

How it's helping

Simple hacks such as this one are great for demonstrating how easy it is to make a cheaper alternative to something by using ingredients you have at home.

White vinegar is commonly used as a multipurpose cleaner, and the addition of citrus from the orange peels gives the solution a pleasant and fresh smell.

Homemade cleaners save money and are just as effective and often safer than store-bought options. They can be mixed and stored in glass or other reusable containers, reducing plastic consumption and waste.

What everyone's saying

Sneha's video garnered dozens of positive comments, with followers agreeing that sustainable swaps are important.

"Love this.. Thank You for sharing.. So many more ways to use kitchen waste sustainably.. So many of them can be used as organic fertilizers amongst other things," one commenter said.

"How cool is that," said another.

For additional tips on upgrading your home with safe and effective cleaning products, check out TCD's guide to more natural cleaning.

