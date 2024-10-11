Woman shares simple hack for cleaning off pesky limescale with ease: 'I need to do this'

Sometimes, the kettle can feel self-cleaning — you're only putting water in it, after all. But your teapot can get a buildup of mineral deposits and should be cleaned out regularly. One expert on TikTok showed a great way to clean your kettle and leave your kitchen smelling fresh.

The scoop

There has been a proliferation of creators making content that helps you keep your home tidy and your belongings clean. These folks have taught followers everything from when to swap your HVAC filters to how to clean ceiling fans.

Kasha (@kasha_home) helps followers clean and minimize their use of toxins. In this video, she shows viewers how to clean an electric kettle with just two ingredients.

The TikToker showed the inside of her kettle with a bit of mineral limescale visible on the bottom. To clean it out, she simply cuts up half a lemon, adds it to the pot, covers it with water, and lets it boil.

After draining everything out, she is left with a sparkling clean kettle. "This works because the acid in the lemon breaks down the hard water stains. You could use vinegar instead (but it wouldn't smell as good.)"

How it's working

Cleaning with natural ingredients you already have is an easy way to save money and be a little gentler on the environment. Lemon works because it contains citric acid, and according to The Kitchn, that acidity can kill certain bacteria and break down stains.

Using ingredients such as lemon, vinegar, baking soda, and even rubbing alcohol also lowers your exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These are gases released from substances like cleaning products, paints, or glue.

The American Lung Association warns: "Breathing VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, can cause difficulty breathing and nausea, and can damage the central nervous system and other organs. Some VOCs can cause cancer."

Limiting exposure to VOCs by avoiding these products and using proper ventilation when you do is the best way to keep you and your family safe.

What people are saying

TikTokers were thrilled to learn such an easy way to clean out their kettles.

"Great idea I'll be trying this tomorrow," one person wrote.

Another commented: "I need to do this!!!"

Someone else added: "So helpful as always!"

