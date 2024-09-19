Proud shopper shares photo of high-quality kitchenware found at local secondhand store: 'I grabbed it so fast'

Thrifting is more than just a fun way to save money and find unique treasures — it's also great for the planet.

A Redditor's thrift store find may last hundreds of years — and it only cost them $10.

Every day in the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum, Redditors share their incredible secondhand finds, such as this vintage Coach bag. This Redditor was no exception, posting photos of their lucky purchase: a Griswold cast-iron skillet.

"My find of the day," they wrote. "I found it at a Habitat for humanity resale store here in [South Carolina]. I grabbed it so fast when I saw it was only $10."

Cast-iron skillets are known for their durability, nonstick finish, and heat retention, making them perfect for anything from searing a steak to frying eggs. Griswold skillets are high-quality and no longer in production, making them an expensive and desirable cookware collectible.



One commenter believed the skillet to be from "sometime around 1920-1939. The Griswold part of the logo tended to be in a slanted font before 1920 and they started dropping the U.S.A. around 1939 when they updated the logo again."

The skillet has been around for a hundred years, and with the right care, it can last a hundred more. A skillet you can pass down for generations — bought for only $10.

Secondhand shoppers often find unique and valuable treasures, like one Redditor who found several high-end cameras and lenses for $20. According to CouponFollow, secondhand shoppers "save $146.70 a month by shopping at thrift stores. That's $1,760.40 in savings every year."

Thrifting is more than just a fun way to save money — it's also great for the planet. Thrifting extends the life span of items, keeping them from meeting an untimely end in a landfill. Thrifting also reduces pollution and conserves our natural resources.

Commenters congratulated the Redditor on their purchase.

"Great find! I use my Griswold #8 daily," one user said. "Yours should clean up real nice!"

Even the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity replied: "Love this! Habitat ReStores are like a box of chocolates... You never know what you're gonna get. Plus, it supports our mission in your local community, so thank you!!"

