Cleaning expert shares simple tricks to get your oven sparkling clean: 'Thanks for the inspo'

Everybody likes using their oven to make delicious treats, but nobody likes tackling the greasy, burnt-on messes that build up inside.

Thankfully, Instagrammer and home specialist Kyshawn Lane (@weeklyhomecheck) has shared a brilliantly simple method to get your oven sparkling clean using natural ingredients you already have at home.

This eco-friendly cleaning hack not only saves you money on harsh chemical cleaners but also protects your health by avoiding toxic fumes — and avoids the dreaded "self-cleaning" option on some ovens, which has been known to release harmful fumes and even damage the appliance.

The scoop

In the video, Lane demonstrates how to give your oven door a deep clean without any harsh chemicals. After unscrewing the oven door to clean between the glass panels — a game-changing step many people don't know about — he shows how to access years of hidden grime.

The cleaning process includes placing a dish of distilled water in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, letting the steam loosen up stubborn spots. He then creates a simple paste with baking soda that dissolves even the toughest grease stains, leaving the glass crystal clear inside and out.

How it's helping

Did you know that many effective cleaning solutions are already sitting in your kitchen cabinets? Common household items like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice can tackle tough messes while saving you money and keeping harmful chemicals out of your home. These natural alternatives often cost just pennies per use compared to store-bought cleaners, and they work just as effectively on everything from grimy stove tops to soap scum.

Making your own cleaners doesn't just benefit your wallet — it also helps reduce the mountain of plastic cleaning bottles that end up in landfills each year.

What everyone's saying

Needless to say, Lane's timely tip was a hit on social media.

"Thank you for this professional explanatory video! Well done!" said one grateful commenter.

"OMG I never knew you could clean the window! Thanks, Kyshawn!" shared another.

"I did it Kyshawn! (I skipped unscrewing the door bc I thought I'd never get it back on…) but I did the rest of it and it is so clean. Thanks for the inspo!" shared another.

The video even inspired someone to keep those environmentally friendly vibes going on their other appliances: "I did this late last night, my stove is shining .. I took the paste made of baking soda and put it on the racks while they were still heated and stains came right off. Thank you so much, now doing the dishwasher."

