Woman shares easy all-purpose cleaning hack so you'll never waste money on cleaners again: 'This truly works'

This common food scrap can easily be turned into a household cleaner, and this TikToker will show you how.

The scoop

Say goodbye to store-bought cleaners — this three-ingredient cleaner will do the job. TikToker Brennan Kai (@brennan.kai) shared a simple way to make a citrus-based cleaning solution.

"Whenever I use a significant amount of citrus of any kind, I take the peels — and, yes, it's OK if there's still some pulp — and I add them to a jar and top off with some distilled white vinegar," she says.

Let the jar sit for about a month. Then, strain it and dilute it with a 1-to-1 ratio of water. Voilà — a safe, eco-friendly household cleaner.

You can use any citrus, such as limes, lemons, or oranges. Be aware that citrus is considered toxic to cats, but if you have a furry friend at home, you can try this cleaning spray that uses only Dr. Bronner's liquid soap and vinegar.

How it's working

Store-bought household cleaners can be expensive and often contain harsh and irritating chemicals. The American Lung Association warns consumers that "chemicals released when using cleaning supplies contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions and headaches."

Not only are these store-bought cleaners often bad for your health; they're also bad for the planet. Chemicals washed down sinks or toilets can pollute waterways and harm wildlife. Their plastic containers are difficult to recycle and often end up in landfills, where they take thousands of years to break down.

Making your own disinfectants and cleaning solutions is an easy way to clean your home on a budget, reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals, and help the planet.

Natural cleaning methods are just as effective, no matter the job. Whether you're removing scratches from wooden furniture, scrubbing grime from your shower, or bleaching stains from your white linens, there's a natural cleaning product that'll get it done.

What people are saying

Users took to the comments to share stories of their DIY cleaning success.

"I did this and no joke - best cleaner ever," one user said.

"This truly works," another user wrote. "Stains that I couldn't get out for months [were] out in minutes with this."

A third commented, "What a fantastic idea for reducing waste and keeping it eco-friendly!"

