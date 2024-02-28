Shopper surprised after opening bag found in thrift store discount bins: ‘I gotta start checking pockets’

Thrifting is no longer something to be a little embarrassed about. Vintage is in, and there are quite a lot of perks that come along with it.

A photo posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls is a great example of one of the additional benefits of thrifting — if you’re lucky.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A gloved hand reveals cold, hard cash inside a metallic pink fanny pack found in a discount bin. Forty-four dollars, to be exact.

“ever since I cut the palm of my hand … I never go to the bins without my gloves!” the thrifter explained in the comments.

Thrifting has become more and more popular in recent years. Move over Nordstrom and Saks — the new “it” stores are Goodwill, thrift shops, and garage and estate sales.

From great furniture finds and rare memorabilia to designer discounts that will make your eyes pop out, there is something for everyone.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The global secondhand apparel industry is projected to be worth $350 billion (and the U.S. secondhand industry $70 billion) by 2027, as reported by Forbes based on the most recent Resale Report by thredUP. Thrifting is a great way to spend less, saving shoppers approximately $1,760 per year, according to a report from CouponFollow.

Thrifting is also better for the planet since less waste is being sent to landfills, where it releases methane, a potent plant-warming gas. The textile industry is infamous for overproduction. Every year, 100 billion garments are made — of which over 100 million tons end up in landfills, according to Earth.org.

There are plenty of resources if you’re interested in starting your own thrifting journey and aren’t sure where to start.

But thrifting isn’t for everybody. If you’re one of those people, consider being more mindful of where you’re shopping and seeking out eco-friendly brands. Good On You published its 2024 list of the top 59 planet-loving clothing brands in the United States, and The Good Trade listed its top 10 eco-friendly furniture companies.

There’s also zero-waste makeup the climate would love you for. Sustainable Jungle published its top non-toxic skincare brands. You can start replacing one item at a time as needed so it doesn’t feel so overwhelming.

The Reddit post was received with admiration and a twinge of jealousy.

“I gotta start checking pockets,” one Redditor commented.

Another wrote, “I found $40 tucked away in the dress of an old Raggedy Ann doll at Goodwill.”

“Awesome find!” said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.