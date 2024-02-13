Stunned shoppers in disbelief after reading the signature on a poster discovered at their local thrift store: ‘Awesome find’

“I cannot believe what my husband just brought home.”

Passionate thrifters have shared some amazing finds to r/ThiftStoreHauls, from couches to designer ties. One shopper recently took to Reddit to share a very cool photograph their husband purchased.

The post shows several photos of a framed photograph. “I cannot believe what my husband just brought home.” The framed photo appears to be a signed picture of actor Val Kilmer in his role as Doc Holliday in the film Tombstone.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows three close-up photos of the price, and the signature, as well as a tag that reads “Celebrity Authentics.” This authenticated photograph only cost the Redditor $20 at the Salvation Army. According to the Celebrity Authentics website, a similar signed photo can be purchased for $300. This thrift find was less than 10% of the original price.

Shopping at thrift stores and secondhand is a great way to save money on clothing and home goods. This way of shopping has been on the rise in recent years. According to CNBC, OfferUp noted that the thrifting sector “grew nearly 15% in 2021 — twice as fast as the broader retail market and notching the highest rate of growth in history for the industry.”

Lots of people felt the effects of inflation during the pandemic, and thrifting is a great way to save money. The average person can save nearly $100 a year shopping secondhand. Plus, moving away from fast fashion is a great way to cut down on your global impact. The fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon pollution, according to the World Bank.

Folks in the comments were very jealous of this find. One person said, “That’s so f****** cool. Val Kilmer absolutely nailed Doc in Tombstone!”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Another commenter chimed in, “Now I’m gonna have to watch that movie again for the 10th time, awesome find by the way.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.