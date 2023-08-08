Goodwill launches new online resale store with 100,000 items for sale: ‘Heightening the thrifting experience’

“It makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online.”

Goodwill shoppers can now scavenge for deals and unique pieces without ever stepping foot in a store, thanks to GoodwillFinds.

Secondhand shopping has steadily risen over the past two decades, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the global secondhand clothing market will grow a projected 127% from 2021 to 2026.

Online resale platforms have played a major role in this growth. Websites like ThredUp, Depop, Poshmark, and eBay already have massive user bases, and now Goodwill is throwing its hat into the ring.

GoodwillFinds.com launched on Oct. 4 and features around 100,000 donated items available for low prices, with more inventory expected in the coming years.

Matthew Kannes, CEO of Goodwill’s new online shopping business, told AP News that the platform “makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online, while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill.”

Here’s how it works: When you donate to a Goodwill store, workers will select eligible items to be sold online. Unlike the other secondhand online platforms mentioned, users cannot sell or donate items through GoodwillFinds — at least for now.

Items get inspected but not cleaned, so Goodwill asks that you only donate undamaged items with few signs of wear.

These items are then digitized and uploaded to the GoodwillFinds site. The profits from each sale help fund the nonprofit’s community-based programs that provide job placement, professional training, and youth mentorship.

GoodwillFinds offers a wide range of clothing items, from name brands like Free People, Reformation, and Ralph Lauren to more affordable options that you’d see in a Goodwill store.

Donating to thrift stores can be a responsible way to let go of clothing and other household items without sending them to a landfill. But thrift stores have become overwhelmed, especially with the rise of fast fashion, and cheaply made clothing that doesn’t often last very long.

For Goodwill, this new platform has the potential to alleviate pressure on its stores by selling more items and expanding its customer base, so the nonprofit can continue to take in new donations.

