Redditor sparks extreme jealousy with their remarkable thrift store furniture find: ‘That thing is gorgeous’

Thrifting has been a beloved hobby for decades — long before Macklemore sang about it or Lara Spencer turned it into a game show.

But in recent years, there has been an uptick in thrifting influencers, who document their finds on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and even Reddit.

The subreddit r/Thrift Shop Hauls has grown in popularity ever since its creation in 2011. Recently, a Redditor known as u/lilmissellis had a viral moment after her post about a green velvet couch received a ton of positive feedback.

On December 20th, u/lilmissellis posted a picture showing a gorgeous mid-century modern emerald green couch with the caption, “Green Velvet Futon of my DREAMS for FREEEEEEEEE!” Since that day, the post has garnered 4.9k upvotes and over 90 comments from envious Redditors.

Users couldn’t seem to get enough of the green velvet couch with comments ranging from excitement to envy.

“I am literally so jealous right now,” one commenter writes.

“For free?! That thing is gorgeous, I’d pay good money for that — nice find!!” another adds.

Thrifting is a fun and inexpensive way to score a gorgeous new sofa or vintage statement piece, but it also reduces waste and hinders our reliance on fast fashion brands.

According to Middle Tennesee State University, if everyone bought just one used item this year as opposed to buying something new, the reduction in carbon emissions would be equivalent to taking half a million cars off the road.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some amazing vintage pieces like u/lilmissellis’ fancy green futon, there are communities such as r/ThriftShopHauls and r/vintage on Reddit, and hashtags like #preloved and #thrifted on Instagram, where you can find tons of inspiration and tips.

