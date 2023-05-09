Shoppers scores fascinating 6-foot tall light fixture while thrifting: ‘That’s the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today’

Sometimes only thrift stores have unique furniture pieces you would struggle to find anywhere else.

In a popular Reddit post, one user shared photos of the light fixture they thrifted for just $125. The light suspends from the ceiling, with 10 crystal lights hanging in a spiral formation via chains.

It measures six feet, four inches tall, making it a wonderful statement piece that is sure to stand out in any room.

“Definitely got lucky on this one,” the Redditor commented on the post.

This light fixture is a prime example of how you can save money by thrifting. Similar light fixtures retail for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. Even if you managed to find a comparable light for cheaper, it is unlikely it will have the same unique, vintage look.

Americans are turning to thrift shops for inexpensive, stand-out items more than ever before. A 2022 report found that 93% of Americans shop secondhand to counteract high inflation prices.

According to another report, these thrift shoppers save an average of $1,700 annually from buying preowned products.

Giving furniture a second life with thrifting can also help prevent waste. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans throw out 12 million tons of furniture each year. While some furniture pieces are recycled, most wind up in landfills.

Instead of illuminating this Redditor’s living space, this light fixture could have been wasting away among mountains of furniture in a landfill.

Fellow Redditors expressed their envy over this incredible thrift store find in the post’s comment section.

“I’m enamored with this,” one Redditor wrote.

“Holy crap that’s the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today,” another wrote. “What a great find.”

“Wow, really interesting looking,” another user posted.

