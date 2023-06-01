Frugal shopper discovers ‘fantastic’ piece of medieval-inspired furniture while thrifting: ‘It certainly has character’

“100% someone has either been sacrificed or conceived on that thing.”

Reddit is proving once again that thrifting is where it’s at if you want to add some charm to your home with unique and affordable furniture.

“Finally found an awesome dining table!” an excited thrifter announced in their post in the ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The table was described as “chonky” by one of the commenters for its low and wide form. With symbols etched onto its legs, the buyer and commenters made guesses about the table’s origins, from cowboys to medieval taverns.

Photo Credit: u/peasantinvestor / Reddit

Thrifting is a fun way to find one-of-a-kind items like this table for cheap. Posters at ThriftStoreHauls often boast about their amazing steals like a $1,000 vintage camera swooped up for just $15 and some retro velvet furniture.

But thrifting isn’t only about the cool discoveries. It’s also an eco-conscious way to shop because it reduces the need for virgin resources, as everything you’ll find has been previously loved.

Producing new products — whether furniture, kitchen appliances, or clothing — consumes a lot of water, energy, and natural resources. In particular, the cutting of virgin wood for things, like tables, contributes to global deforestation.

According to The Conversation, the world loses 25 million acres of forest each year, and 5% of this is tied to wood products like furniture.

Plus, thrifting helps keep used products out of our landfills. Americans produce an astounding 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste per year, which is about 5 pounds per person daily. Unfortunately, half of this ends up in landfills.

It seems that people following ThriftStoreHauls were excited about the unique table, as the post has amassed 1,500 upvotes. One person commented, “This is fantastic. Medieval tavern vibes. Would absolutely down a tankard seated here.”

“It certainly has character,” another added.

Several commenters wondered about the table’s history, with one saying, “That table has definitely got an interesting backstory! The things it has seen…”

Another person joked, “100% someone has either been sacrificed or conceived on that thing. Maybe both.”

