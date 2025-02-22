New law attempts to remove stubborn obstacle to affordable housing: 'There's a crisis for a reason'

Tiny-home lovers in Massachusetts, rejoice. A new law in the Bay State has allowed the development of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, on existing residential properties in order to make affordable housing more accessible, WBZ NewsRadio reports.

Passed as part of the Affordable Homes Act, the new law is geared to drive down housing costs by adding more options. These ADUs could be in-law suites — such as converted garages, basements, and attics — as well as freestanding cottages or tiny homes no more than 900 square feet in size. According to the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, the newly simplified permitting process will enable between 8,000 and 10,000 ADUs to be built by 2030.

WBZ spoke with a local builder, Mathew Roth of Hawthorn Builders, who felt optimistic about the law. "People have been trying to build these [ADUs] for years but they weren't allowed," he said. "There's a crisis for a reason and it's mostly because of expensive construction costs. It's also because of the difficulty in building in terms of the approval process."

But now, with residents more easily able to convert — or add onto — their properties to accommodate ADUs, those in Massachusetts who are looking for affordable living options will finally have better choices.

And for those who might scoff at the idea of moving into a small apartment or tiny home, consider the financial and emotional benefits. Tiny house living has taken off for a number of reasons, primarily due to the cost savings attributed to having a much smaller footprint — both in terms of lower energy bills and fewer material possessions.

And interestingly, having more space doesn't tend to equate to being happier. In fact, many people who have adopted the tiny home lifestyle — or even just a minimalist approach to their wardrobe or their living space — rave about the benefits of going clutter-free. This attitude toward space and possessions, they argue, helps minimize the hedonistic treadmill of overconsumption.

Even better, this lifestyle goes hand in hand with sustainability; after all, using less energy and buying fewer manufactured items is one of the best ways to lower planet-heating pollution, the effects of which include more intense extreme weather and food insecurity.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.