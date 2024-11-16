Homeowner wows with 'enchanting' treehouse tiny home build: 'I feel happiness just thinking about this'

Growing up, you may have dreamed about your own treehouse hideaway to have fun with your friends and pretend you were in the Swiss Family Robinson.

But one Redditor has taken those childhood fantasies and turned them into reality, creating a treehouse behind their home that they intend to turn into an office space.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

On the r/TinyHouses subreddit, they detailed that the treehouse comprises 120 square feet and features a kitchenette, a queen bed in a lofted area, and will soon have a shower and a composting toilet.

They also noted that because it is under the shed and decking requirements of where they live, they did not need to obtain a permit for the build. A trickle-charge battery unit will provide power, while water will come from an "RV/van life source."

Another option to provide power could be investing in solar panels. The technology harvests light from the sun and then sends it to an inverter, where it is converted into usable electricity. In addition to taking advantage of free energy, that means you do not need to access power from the grid, which can be a planning and bureaucracy nightmare. What's more, the electricity grid is still overwhelmingly reliant on dirty fuels, so you will be cutting your personal polluting output.

While this treehouse project doesn't look like it will be a full-time home, tiny house living can be extremely rewarding and kind to the planet. With minimal space, you need to be ruthless about the items you can buy and keep, meaning you don't participate in consumerism as much as you would in a standard-sized house. That means you don't spend money needlessly, and you can ensure you don't waste resources or contribute as much to methane-producing landfills.

But, above all, this treehouse just looks like a lot of fun and a great place to get away from things. Redditors were impressed, too.

"I feel happiness just thinking about this tiny treehouse," one user said. "What great work."

"It's enchanting!" another added. "Thank you for sharing!"

