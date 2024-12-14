Proud homeowner shares photos of 'stunning' tiny home with unique features: 'Been dreaming up this design for years'

One homeowner recently garnered rave reviews from the r/TinyHouses subreddit after posting photos of their tiny house on wheels, complete with roof deck.

"Been dreaming up this design for years. It felt so good to bring it to life. I love the engineering challenges of small space design," the poster wrote. "Feel free to ask questions. I hope I can inspire others to build what's in their head."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The accompanying photos show a very chic interior that includes some very inventive natural wood light fixtures. The highlight, of course, is the roof deck, which is certainly a clever way to maximize a limited amount of space. Perhaps this will be the start of a trend.

"Honest question, how does [the roof deck] handle rain?" one commenter wondered. "Wouldn't that design kinda pool it in the middle of the roof where the patio is? Or did you add drainage and such for rain accumulating there?"

"Handles it quite well," the original poster replied. "It does indeed drain, to the left and right (or rather towards the gutter above the patio door and also back the opposite way). The centerline of the roof is raised about 1.5" over 5'. I also have a drainage layer in the standing portion of the roof. I have plans to add rain catchment in the future."

Proponents of tiny home living like to point out the benefits of a minimalist lifestyle, which many practitioners say affords them mental clarity. Similarly, living in a way that consumes the fewest possible resources is a good thing for the environment and our planet.

The other members of the subreddit could not lavish enough praise on this inventive and stylish tiny home.

"This gives me major houseboat vibes, and I love it," wrote one commenter, while another said it was "Stunning!"

"This looks like the most comfortable home I've ever seen. Nice bro," another complimented.

