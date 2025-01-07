Tiny home owners discuss the benefits of ditching traditional homes: 'It makes life simpler'

Unsurprisingly, many of the people who frequent the online forum dedicated to tiny home living were ready and willing to push back against those ideas.

If you are looking for a spirited discussion about the merits of moving into a tiny home, the r/TinyHouses subreddit is a great place to find it. One poster who is dubious about the whole thing recently opened the floor for debate with a post titled, "What economic/other bonuses are there of tiny houses? If you could take a time machine, would you make the same decision and live in a tiny home?"

"Basically, I don't get the hype. I feel tiny houses are a glorified version of trailer homes and come with the issue of renting land and potentially getting stuck someplace when the landlord raises the rent," the poster explained. "Also, I'm kind of sad to see the rise of tiny houses, because I feel it means my generation (I'm a millennial) truly will never reach home ownership."

Unsurprisingly, many of the people who frequent the online forum dedicated to tiny home living were ready and willing to push back against those ideas.

Various benefits of tiny homes are often cited, including the money you can save by downsizing, the mental clarity associated with living a more minimalist lifestyle, and the environmental benefits of reducing your energy demand. All of those points, and more, were put on display in this resulting discussion.

"It makes life simpler. I don't have room for a ton of stuff, so I don't accumulate a bunch of stuff. If I start getting too many clothes, I start going through things that have to go. I don't have a walk-in closet I can just keep [hoarding] things in that I never use," wrote one commenter.

"It's way less expensive to build and as a result I have no debt so I can live stress free and enjoy myself instead of worrying about paying [a mortgage]," wrote another.

Others also pushed back on the original poster's assertion that all tiny home dwellers are also renters.

"Do I regret it? Absolutely not. It's on a foundation. It's paid for and it's sitting on 5 acres that's paid for. My property taxes work out to about $60 a month," wrote one such tiny home lover.

Ultimately, it is up to each person whether they want to move into a very small house — but the number of people who claim to love that type of lifestyle even after being in it for several years may be enough to give even the tiny home doubters pause.

