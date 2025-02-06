Off-grid homeowner reveals tips to make most of easy-build tiny home: 'This is practically my dream house'

If you ever played with Lincoln Logs as a child, you might have unknowingly earned yourself the skills to build an off-grid cabin.

One Redditor credited the popular kid's toy for their success in building a stunning wooden house in the Ontario woods.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Took us about 2 weeks to complete but our bunkie is almost done on the outside," they told the r/OffGridCabins Reddit community. "Biggest time sucks were clearing the land and building the foundation. The walls themselves were very easy. It's like building with lincoln logs."

All that childhood playtime was put to good use, obviously. The cabin kit was purchased from a local business, Sawmill Structures, and the rapid speed of the build was helped by a tongue-and-groove wood construction system.

The cabin owners had some regrets, though, and offered advice for anyone looking to complete a similar project.

While building the foundation for the home, they wished they made a deck at the same time, which would have helped improve safety when using scaffolding.

They also said a laser level would have been helpful, as they mostly used basic tools. Otherwise, the addition of the roof was made more complicated when the metal cut through the ropes they used to lift it onto the structure.

"We were being a bit careless at the end and should have realized that was a problem," they noted.

The cabin is packed with insulation, which will keep the heat produced by a wood-burning stove inside to make it comfortable in winter months.

Electricity is provided by solar panels and battery storage. After being quoted CAD$50,000 to put power poles on the edge of the property for grid access, this seemed like a more affordable and sustainable option.

The planet will be grateful for that decision, too. Grid-provided energy is still largely created by burning dirty fuels, which produces polluting gases that trap heat in the atmosphere and lead to the rising global temperature.

When the owners find they won't be receiving energy bills any time soon, they'll also be thankful that solar power was the solution.

Redditors loved the look of the property and were soon dreaming of their own wilderness escape.

"This is practically my dream house," one commenter said.

"Awesome!" another person added. "I'm gonna save this post for later."

