Charming 20-foot tiny home wows with incredible space-maximizing design: 'Compact but doesn't feel small on [the] inside'

A new tiny home proves that living small doesn't mean sacrificing style.

Clocking in at a mere 20 feet, the Cardabelle is a compact tiny house with contemporary styling, reported New Atlas.

Custom-designed by French-based builder Baluchon, the stylish compact home rides on a double-axle trailer and is clad in red cedar and aluminum. The house is built with sustainability in mind, insulated with renewable materials like recycled cotton, linen, and hemp.

The sleek design incorporates multiple windows, natural wood finishes, and rose-colored cabinetry to give the home a bright, airy glow that defies its small stature.

Despite the limited floorplan, the house features a full kitchen with an oven, two-burner propane stove, fridge, and sink. The dining area has solid oak countertops and a breakfast bar that doubles as a workspace. The bathroom is complete with a shower, a vanity sink, and a dry toilet. A lofted space with a double bed rounds out this adorable and stylish tiny home.

Tiny homes like the Cardabelle are growing in popularity with people interested in lowering their housing costs and those looking to live more sustainably.

Tiny houses maximize space and save money. They use less energy and often utilize solar power and water recycling capabilities. Some are even completely off-grid.

Tiny homes are manufactured at lower costs than traditional houses and have minimal environmental impact. While tiny home living might not be for everyone, adopting this minimalist mindset can make a big impact.

After all, in the immortal words of George Carlin, a house is just "a place to keep your stuff while you go out and get more stuff." The bigger the house, the more stuff we accumulate.

A smaller space means less room for unnecessary items that will eventually wind up in a landfill where they'll generate planet-warming pollution.

Decluttering can improve mental health, encouraging us to live more intentionally and focus on experiences rather than possessions.

Commenters on the Tiny House Baluchon (@tinyhousebaluchon) Instagram post were wowed by the "magnifique" design.

"Gorgeous," said one. "Compact but doesn't feel small on inside with the design and windows."

