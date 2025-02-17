More renters are making the switch to micro, 150-square-foot homes — here's why this might be the latest trend in housing

How much space do you really need? For many young professionals, the answer is: less than you think. Micro-apartments — ranging from 150 to 500 square feet — are becoming increasingly popular among young professionals in big cities.

We've already seen the tiny home trend on social media. As housing prices soar, more people are looking into smaller, more efficient spaces that fit their budgets.

Micro-apartments offer convenience, affordability, and prime locations close to work and city life. They're ideal for singles and possibly couples who don't mind sharing close confines. According to Business Insider, the number of Americans living alone has steadily increased since the 1920s and now accounts for 27% of U.S. households.

One of the biggest reasons to choose a micro-apartment is to save money. They cost less to rent or buy, and a smaller space requires less energy for heating, cooling, and electricity, driving down utility bills. A smaller space also means less cleaning, saving time and money. Living in a micro-apartment can encourage a minimalist lifestyle, helping to declutter your home and prioritize what truly matters.

Micro-apartments are also better for the planet, as using less energy leads to a lower carbon footprint. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, apartments in buildings with at least five units use much less energy than other types of homes. Since micro-apartments use fewer building materials, they generate less construction waste. Their urban locations make it easy to save money on transportation and reduce toxic gases polluting our air.

Of course, micro-apartments are not for everyone. The limited space can be challenging, especially for hosting guests or storing belongings. As environmental psychologist Sally Augustin explained to Clutter: "There are two distinct types of people who would want to live in tiny homes at the moment. People who have the resources to live in other places, but the tiny homes appeal to them. And then there are people who don't, who would otherwise be sharing with other people."

TikTok creator Caleb Simpson (@calebwsimpson) took a tour of one micro-apartment belonging to New Yorker Alaina Randazzo (@alainarandazzox), and there were mixed reactions.

One person wasn't on board with the space, commenting, "OMG, I would die of claustrophobia in that bed." Still, another pointed out the value, saying: "Not ideal but if you're young and wanted to live in NY for a year or two this is actually a pretty good deal."

While not everyone is ready to downsize, micro-apartments are a practical alternative for people looking for something affordable and eco-friendly without giving up city living.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.