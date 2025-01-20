Question sparks discussion on best ways to build streamlined wardrobe: 'Do what makes sense for you'

Most of us have more clothes than we need — but when it comes to downsizing our wardrobe, it's hard to know where to start.

That's why one person looking to embrace a simpler lifestyle turned to the subreddit r/minimalism for advice.

"I was wondering if anyone has any tips on how to create a good minimalist/capsule wardrobe," they wrote. "I have many pieces in my wardrobe that I don't gravitate towards and whenever I want to pick an outfit, I always think to myself that I don't have anything to wear."

Commenters chimed in quickly.

"To start, get rid of all that you don't wear and don't like. Sell. Donate. Then focus on what you do like, and build on that," one person advised. "Everyone has differing needs (climate, different clothes for work, etc). Do what makes sense for you."

Another echoed the sentiment. "An option that some utilize is to have two wardrobe capsules. One for warm weather, another for cold," they said. "How you set it up is completely up to you. There really aren't any hard pressed rules."

Others shared tactical advice for trimming the excess. "Choose 3-4 colors that coordinate. Using what you already have, pick out your favorite pieces. How many mix and match outfits can you create from those pieces?" one person suggested. "Think about layering."

Another explained, "It could be that you are missing some basics and that's why you often feel like there is nothing to wear." They also added, "I think many buy clothes that aren't appropriate for daily life or lifestyle … they buy for social outings or events. I know I have done this many times and then the items just sit in the closet because they are 'too nice' to wear daily."

In addition to freeing up space, decluttering and streamlining possessions has been shown to boost mental health and decrease stress. And when it comes to getting rid of clothes, many people find themselves able to make money off their unwanted items — or give them away to their community.

And for the average American, buying fewer clothes — or even no new clothes — is one of the most effective ways to lower your own pollution impact and keep your dollars out of the dirty fast fashion industry.

