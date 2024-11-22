Homeowner captivates internet with photos of incredible tiny home in Hawaiʻi: 'This is all I've ever wanted'

"Seems like you have just everything you need in that little home."

A Redditor has turned the social media website's users green with envy after sharing pictures of their tiny home in Hawaiʻi.

The cabin has a small entrance area, a kitchenette, a comfortably sized bathroom with shower, a compact living section, and a bedroom with enough space for a double bed and a built-in wardrobe.

In the caption to the selection of pictures showing off the space, the original poster noted they had been living there for two years, while in a comment, they also shared they are just a five-minute walk from the beach.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section was quickly populated with folks dreaming of their own Hawaiian escape.

"This is all I've ever wanted," one user said, while another added, "Seems like you have just everything you need in that little home. Very impressive."

That second comment is one of the main reasons people are getting more interested in small-scale living. Having only what you need rather than overconsuming is a great way to save money, reduce waste, make the most of available space, and minimize land usage.

A smaller space also means reduced energy requirements, with air conditioning or heating not being needed for long periods because there simply isn't a lot of square footage to cool off or warm up. You also won't need as much light to illuminate the interior.

That means that you won't produce as much planet-warming pollution as other domestic dwellings. Electricity from the energy grid is still widely produced by dirty fuels, which create toxic gases when burned that linger in the atmosphere and trap heat.

Warmer temperatures exacerbate extreme weather conditions, and with Hawaiʻi recovering from devastating wildfires in 2023, measures to cut the release of these harmful gases will certainly be encouraged.

The location of this house is undoubtedly a bonus, and tiny homes are popping up in green spaces and woodland areas, too, helping to connect their owners to nature. Some are even transportable.

