Photos of 'sterile' McMansion cause stir online: 'Disturbed me'

"Hard to believe it's just one building."

The icy interiors of a "McMansion" failed to win over Redditors, who had some choice words for not only the design choices but also the unused space eaten up by the sprawling home.

In the r/McMansionHell subreddit, the original poster shared a selection of photos from a real estate listing outside Chicago.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This 10,495sf house outside of Chicago doesn't skimp on the gray-toned marble or black cabinetry, but don't think they won't juxtapose that with white painted brick walls. But it's the multicolored LED accent lighting in nearly every room for me," they wrote in the caption.

The interior photos show cavernous rooms with white and gray marble, black accents, and black cabinetry, all with strips of colored lighting along the ceiling. The exterior photos show a stone facade, multiple roof heights, and an aerial view of the lot and its long driveway.

"The lights reflecting off of the floors disturbed me. And I know I'm going to fall on a floor like that," one person said in the comments.

"The inside is so sterile and has a lot of empty space," added another, highlighting one of the primary issues with these enormous homes.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, building McMansions requires vast resources, including 7 acres of forest for every 10 8,000-square-foot homes, and uses pollution-heavy products such as concrete, paint, and vinyl. As one Redditor put it, "It kind of looks like an old European village from the outside. Hard to believe it's just one building."

McMansions also require a lot of energy to heat and cool due to their large size and high ceilings.

"You could light that place on fire, and the interior would still be frigid," one person quipped. Rates vary from region to region, but costs are high. For example, an approximately 100,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills is estimated to cost at least $10,000 a month to cool, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



