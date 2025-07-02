Mom shares brilliant hack using old Parmesan cheese shakers: 'By far the best life hack I've ever seen'

  • Home Home

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: TikTok

Nothing is quite as satisfying as a cold drink on a hot day. And if you're looking for the easiest way to have an iced drink on the go, look no further than this simple and affordable hack.

The scoop

Mom and TikTok content creator Kayla (@kaykaydee94) shared a video explaining her pro tip.

@kaykaydee94 #fyp #lifehack #coffee #checkthisout ♬ Drinkin' Problem - Midland

"In case y'all didn't know — Parmesan cheese lids fit perfectly on Mason jars," she wrote, showing off her iced coffee on the go. She completed the sustainable, spill-free setup with a reusable straw, which was sticking through the green plastic lid.

Commenters were impressed with her hack, with one person calling it "the coolest thing I've seen in awhile."

How it's helping

Kayla's tip is an excellent example of how to make every purchase count twice — or more than twice — by upcycling and repurposing containers and packaging.

For example, a glass pasta or sauce jar has nearly limitless possibilities for future reuse. Many DIY and sustainability advocates have shared tips like turning them into carriers for cleaning supplies, using them as planter pots, using them for home decor, and more. Even the lids from a jar or a candle can be repurposed into things like ornaments and coasters.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

These tips are great for stretching every dollar; after all, a $5 jar of pasta sauce costs far less than a $40 insulated tumbler. And certain items could even help you make money or earn rewards, too, from clothing that you can exchange for store credit to electronics you can recycle in exchange for rewards with the recycling service Trashie.

Even better, you can feel great about how these choices keep items out of our landfills and our oceans, where they pollute the environment and kill millions of animals per year, per Earth.org

What everyone's saying

Many people were surprised they had never learned about the perfect lid fit before.

"By far the best life hack I've ever seen," one person enthused.

Several others were eager to make use of the "genius" trick themselves.

"Will have to try this," one person said.

