Woman shares brilliant hack to repurpose old candle lids: 'I never knew'

Burning decorative container candles in your home can be a great way to relax and set a mood, but you should think twice before tossing the lids they came with.

TikToker and candle maker Pednurse2009 (@pednurse2009) shared a hack for giving candle lids a second life.

The video shared on TikTok showed a simple method for repurposing decorative wood lids from candle jars. "Don't toss those beautiful candle lids!" wrote the user.

According to the caption, these candle lids can double as "stylish coasters for your beverages or as a base for your next candle." The TikToker added that the "sturdy material and chic design make them perfect for protecting your surfaces while adding a touch of charm."

The video demonstrated how easy it is to flip over the wood lid and remove the foam from its underside, turning it into a coaster in seconds.

The user explained that the hack was an "easy and free upcycling idea" and an "eco-friendly solution."

Repurposing packaging such as candle lids can save you cash, as a set of four wooden coasters at a big-box retailer could set you back anywhere from $8 to $30. Since you've already invested money in the candle, getting a second use out of the packaging means you're essentially getting a free coaster from the deal.

Importantly, you're also saving the packaging from a landfill, which cuts down on the waste you generate. Containers and packaging account for a huge portion of municipal solid waste. A whopping 82.2 million tons were generated in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

When packaging decomposes in a landfill, it can contaminate soil and groundwater. Plastic packaging can be especially damaging to humans and the environment, breaking down into toxic microplastics and releasing planet-warming gases such as methane and ethylene, per the United Nations Environment Programme.

Preventing packaging such as candle lids from winding up in a landfill is one great way to help the planet.

This TikToker wasn't alone in finding ingenious ways to repurpose candle packaging. A Reddit user shared a way to turn metal candle lids into festive decorations. People have also shared hacks for reusing cheese shaker lids and making the most of bedsheet packaging.

Commenters were stunned by this simple but clever hack, which the TikToker described as "a creative and sustainable way" to reuse candle lids.

"I never knew!!!!!!!!" wrote one enthusiastic user. "YES!!!!"

